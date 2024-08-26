Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

