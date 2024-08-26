Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

