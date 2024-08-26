Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

