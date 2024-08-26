American Express (NYSE:AXP) Trading Up 1.2%

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $251.28 and last traded at $250.67. 335,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,966,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

