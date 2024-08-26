American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

