American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of analysts have commented on AHR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

AHR stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,970,000 after buying an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $22,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

