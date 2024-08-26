American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.95

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 2497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

