American Trust Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $25,753,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 544,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average is $194.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

