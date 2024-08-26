AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,261 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $269.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

