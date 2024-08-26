AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 13,664 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.