AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 17,214 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 25,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

