AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 2,213 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $104.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.