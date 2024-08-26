AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 228 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

HSY opened at $196.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average is $193.27. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

