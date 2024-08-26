AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 7,722 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,721 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,816,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240,860 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 208,565 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

