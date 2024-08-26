AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $183.29 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $190.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

