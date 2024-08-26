AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 75,399 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,321,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $107.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

