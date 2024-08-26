AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $271.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.51. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.