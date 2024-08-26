AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

