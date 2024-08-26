AMG National Trust Bank Buys 19 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,128,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $547.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.45 and a 200-day moving average of $544.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.50.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.