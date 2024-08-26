AMG National Trust Bank Buys 40 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $352.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $355.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

