AMG National Trust Bank Buys 467 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 760.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $274.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

