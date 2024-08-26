AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.