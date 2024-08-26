AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,414 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
