AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

MLM opened at $556.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.