AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,316,000 after purchasing an additional 653,377 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in ESAB by 5.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 811,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.