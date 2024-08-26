AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock opened at $545.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

