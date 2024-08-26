AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:JEF opened at $58.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

