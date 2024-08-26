AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,937.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pure Storage by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $61.56 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

