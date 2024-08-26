AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 371,590 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $32,003,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 31.7% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $118.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $118.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

