AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PPL by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

PPL Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $31.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.