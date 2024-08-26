AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Barclays by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

