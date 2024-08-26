AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.56 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $77.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.