AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.60 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $127,234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after buying an additional 626,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $34,332,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 3.8 %

AAP opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.