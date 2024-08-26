AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.15.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

