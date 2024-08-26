AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $466.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock worth $782,773,546. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

