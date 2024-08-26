AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,747 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 98.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after buying an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Several analysts have commented on PUK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

