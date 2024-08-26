AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.93 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.0% in the second quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 263.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 105,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $94.20 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

