AMG National Trust Bank Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.