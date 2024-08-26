AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

