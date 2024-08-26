AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $142.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

