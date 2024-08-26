AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,816,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

