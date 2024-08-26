AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

