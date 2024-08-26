AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $116.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $116.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

