AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.09% of Kopin worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOPN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Kopin Stock Up 3.0 %

KOPN opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.64. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.