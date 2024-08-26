AMG National Trust Bank Invests $234,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of KLAC opened at $817.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $806.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.
Insider Activity at KLA
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Meta And The Case For A 20% Rally Before Christmas
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Wall Street Analysts Are Divided on Lowe’s Stock: Here’s Why
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- La-Z-Boy Stock Faces Headwinds but Remains a Hold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.