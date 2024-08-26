AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.05% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 350,868 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 702.6% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 799,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 700,275 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter worth about $2,085,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

