AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after buying an additional 145,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $257.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.21 and its 200 day moving average is $241.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

