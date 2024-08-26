AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KMB opened at $143.61 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.86.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

