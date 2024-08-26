AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,810 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 104.9% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

