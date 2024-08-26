AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 2,580 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

Corning stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.