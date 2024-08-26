AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 3,976 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

LYG stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

